Raid on Liverpool fans: police detain 53-year-old Briton

In connection with the incident in Liverpool, when a car crashed into a crowd of people celebrating the victory of the Liverpool football club in the Premier League, a 53-year-old citizen of Great Britain was detained. This is reported by the BBC with reference to the police, reports UNN.

Details

Police officers clarify that the detainee is a British citizen who lives in the Liverpool area.

The reasons for the incident have not yet been reported, and the police also do not confirm that the driver of the car was arrested.

There is no official data on the number of victims, but witnesses say they heard people screaming and describe "horrific scenes".

The media reports that the person who was driving the car, apparently, did not try to stop.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer thanked the emergency services for their rapid response to the event and expressed his condolences to the victims. He called the incident terrible.

