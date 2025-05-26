In Britain, a car drove into a crowd of Liverpool football fans, there is a detainee.

In Liverpool, a car drove into a group of people celebrating the victory of the local football team in the Premier League, UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

A man has been arrested after a car crashed into several pedestrians in Liverpool city centre during Liverpool Football Club's victory parade, Merseyside Police said.

Police said the car stopped at the scene and a man was arrested.

Thousands of fans lined the city's streets to celebrate Liverpool's Premier League victory, meeting players with clubs of red smoke along the way.

Merseyside Police: Car crashes into "several pedestrians"

Merseyside Police have issued a statement about a collision on Water Street.

A spokesman said: "We are currently investigating reports of a road traffic accident in Liverpool city centre."

"Today, Monday, May 26, at around 6pm we were contacted following reports of a car colliding with several pedestrians on Water Street. The car stopped at the scene and a man was arrested," the statement said.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

The British Prime Minister is kept informed of events

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is being kept informed of events in Liverpool, the publication adds.

Later, the media treated a statement from the Prime Minister.

Starmer says the scenes in Liverpool are "horrific" - and thanks the emergency services for their response.

"The scenes in Liverpool are horrific - my thoughts are with all those affected... I want to thank the police and emergency services for their quick and ongoing response to this shocking incident. I am aware of events and ask that the police be given the necessary space to investigate," the British Prime Minister said.