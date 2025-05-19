$41.500.03
Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered
Exclusive
09:06 AM • 13634 views

Hepatitis A outbreak in Kyiv: more than 70 cases have already been registered

09:01 AM • 70945 views

Elections in Poland: what is known about the favorites and what to expect for Ukraine

Exclusive
08:32 AM • 27794 views

TOP reasons to choose outdoor sports

Exclusive
08:30 AM • 29288 views

Ukrainian scientists have preserved a unique breed of cows - Charolais: the cattle were evacuated from the front-line zone to Lviv region

Exclusive
07:57 AM • 26943 views

Gadgets from the "back door": how smartphones and technology bypass customs

Exclusive
06:58 AM • 20334 views

Cryptocurrencies are about emotions, not the real economy. Economist explains the strong volatility of digital assets

Exclusive
May 19, 05:46 AM • 48360 views

A time of change, inspiration and new opportunities: astrological forecast for May 19–25

May 18, 04:47 PM • 34288 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 73613 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 72533 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

Police detained two shooters from Audi after an incident in the Darnytskyi district

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

In the Darnytskyi district of Kyiv, two men were detained for shooting from a car. They face up to 7 years of imprisonment for hooliganism with the use of weapons.

Police detained two shooters from Audi after an incident in the Darnytskyi district

Police officers detained two perpetrators who staged a shooting in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. The shooters were discovered by monitoring social networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

Details

It is noted that during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video in which two men, driving in an Audi car, started shooting. As a result of the incident, no citizens were injured.

As a result of the police special operation, law enforcement officers established the location of the driver and passenger within an hour. At that time, the offenders were already resting in a local restaurant.

Shooting occurred in a parking lot in Kyiv: what is known24.04.25, 12:47 • 5483 views

As it turned out, they were two Kyiv residents, aged 22 and 33. They were taken to the Darnytskyi Police Department, where investigators are communicating with the offenders.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons.

According to the sanction of the article, such actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to 7 years.

Let us remind you

On May 15, a 26-year-old resident of the Khmelnytskyi region staged a shooting in a hotel in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv. The man faces up to seven years in prison.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

KyivCrimes and emergencies
