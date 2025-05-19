Police detained two shooters from Audi after an incident in the Darnytskyi district

Police officers detained two perpetrators who staged a shooting in the Darnytskyi district of the capital. The shooters were discovered by monitoring social networks. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv police in Telegram.

It is noted that during the monitoring of social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a video in which two men, driving in an Audi car, started shooting. As a result of the incident, no citizens were injured.

As a result of the police special operation, law enforcement officers established the location of the driver and passenger within an hour. At that time, the offenders were already resting in a local restaurant.

As it turned out, they were two Kyiv residents, aged 22 and 33. They were taken to the Darnytskyi Police Department, where investigators are communicating with the offenders.

A criminal proceeding has been initiated on this fact under Part 4 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism committed with the use of weapons.

According to the sanction of the article, such actions are punishable by imprisonment for up to 7 years.

