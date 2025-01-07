Police bomb squad neutralizes combat units of enemy UAVs in Poltava region

In Poltava region, police explosives experts are actively working to neutralize the consequences of enemy attacks. Since the beginning of 2025, experts have made about 40 visits to the sites of explosions and shelling in the region. This was reported by the police communication department in Poltava region, UNN reports.

In just a few days in 2025, police explosive experts made about 40 official visits, most of which were to the sites of explosions and enemy shelling in the region. While working on the site, they found the wreckage of downed enemy drones, whose warheads had not detonated and posed a real threat to people. In compliance with security measures, police explosives experts examined the remains of the drones and neutralized their warheads, - the statement said.

The police remind you of the importance of following safety rules. In particular, it is strictly forbidden to:

- approach the remains of drones, missiles or shells

- touch and carry suspicious objects

- use phones near the findings

- disassemble the wreckage for scrap metal and store it at home

If you find suspicious items, you should immediately notify law enforcement authorities.

The police also reminded the procedure for dealing with suspicious objects or explosives. In such cases, it is necessary:

- never touch a suspicious object;

- immediately report the discovery to the police (102) or rescuers (101);

- mark the place of danger with a bright cloth, branch or tape;

- warn passers-by about the danger;

- move away from suspicious objects to a safe distance (at least 100 meters in the open air and at least 50 meters indoors);

- wait for the police or rescuers to arrive and indicate to them the location of the dangerous object.

Dangerous objects can include unmanned aerial vehicles that may have a target sensor. When a person approaches it, an explosion occurs. Be careful and always follow the safety rules! - the police added.

