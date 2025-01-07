Police bomb squad neutralizes combat units of enemy UAVs in Poltava region

ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 52460 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 148089 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 127773 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 135365 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 134254 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 171515 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110739 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 164361 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104468 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113958 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130981 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129784 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 38762 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 100037 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 102294 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 148089 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 171515 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 164361 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 192102 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 181313 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 129784 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 130981 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 143004 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134616 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151791 views
Police bomb squad neutralizes combat units of enemy UAVs in Poltava region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30122 views

Since the beginning of 2025, Poltava police explosive experts have made about 40 visits to explosion sites. Experts neutralized the warheads of downed enemy UAVs and reminded people of safety rules when detecting suspicious objects.

In Poltava region, police explosives experts are actively working to neutralize the consequences of enemy attacks. Since the beginning of 2025, experts have made about 40 visits to the sites of explosions and shelling in the region. This was reported by the police communication department in Poltava region, UNN reports.

In just a few days in 2025, police explosive experts made about 40 official visits, most of which were to the sites of explosions and enemy shelling in the region. While working on the site, they found the wreckage of downed enemy drones, whose warheads had not detonated and posed a real threat to people. In compliance with security measures, police explosives experts examined the remains of the drones and neutralized their warheads,

- the statement said.

The police remind you of the importance of following safety rules. In particular, it is strictly forbidden to:

- approach the remains of drones, missiles or shells

- touch and carry suspicious objects

- use phones near the findings

- disassemble the wreckage for scrap metal and store it at home

If you find suspicious items, you should immediately notify law enforcement authorities.

The police also reminded the procedure for dealing with suspicious objects or explosives. In such cases, it is necessary:

- never touch a suspicious object;

- immediately report the discovery to the police (102) or rescuers (101);

- mark the place of danger with a bright cloth, branch or tape;

- warn passers-by about the danger;

- move away from suspicious objects to a safe distance (at least 100 meters in the open air and at least 50 meters indoors);

- wait for the police or rescuers to arrive and indicate to them the location of the dangerous object.

Dangerous objects can include unmanned aerial vehicles that may have a target sensor. When a person approaches it, an explosion occurs. Be careful and always follow the safety rules!

- the police added.

Rescuers neutralize enemy drone with warhead in Kyiv region18.12.24, 20:38 • 24735 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
poltavaPoltava
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

