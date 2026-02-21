Police and State Emergency Service rescued children from a sewer on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
01:53 PM • 4460 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
11:17 AM • 10905 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
11:02 AM • 13019 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
09:59 AM • 12500 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 14011 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 22639 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 33115 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 26606 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 30545 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 28172 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
1.4m/s
68%
758mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Massive bushfires in Australia force authorities to declare urgent evacuation in one of the statesFebruary 21, 05:37 AM • 5256 views
Trump's threats to strike Iran to force a deal risk backfiring - BloombergFebruary 21, 07:00 AM • 6494 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 12636 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 9348 views
Night attack by Russia caused significant damage to an energy facility in Odesa region - DTEKFebruary 21, 08:45 AM • 4316 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 34374 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 43655 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 55000 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 71404 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 109067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Olena Ivanovska
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Slovakia
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 9522 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 12731 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 12969 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 15749 views
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the warFebruary 20, 01:28 PM • 21317 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Film
Shahed-136

Police and State Emergency Service rescued children from a sewer on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Kyiv, the police and the State Emergency Service rescued children who got lost in a storm sewer on Khreshchatyk. The children were cold but otherwise fine.

Police and State Emergency Service rescued children from a sewer on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police and State Emergency Service employees jointly rescued children who got lost in the sewage system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

The children were found in a storm drain on Khreshchatyk. They were cold and asked for help.

Patrol officers calmed the lost children, and rescuers pulled them out of the underground trap. Fortunately, they are all right. Juvenile prevention officers are clarifying all the circumstances on the spot.

- the post says.

Biloshytskyi noted that the sewage network is a dangerous labyrinth where collapses, toxic gas leaks, or sudden flooding can occur at any moment.

I appeal to parents: talk to your children about safety. Explain that curiosity should not put them in danger. Our shared responsibility is to preserve their lives and health.

 - he noted.

Recall

In Kyiv, a police officer and two cadets of the National Academy of Internal Affairs rescued a 22-year-old man who threatened to jump from a 7th-floor balcony due to an argument with his girlfriend.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyKyiv
Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
National Police of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Kyiv