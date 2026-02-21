Police and State Emergency Service rescued children from a sewer on Khreshchatyk in Kyiv

In Kyiv, police and State Emergency Service employees jointly rescued children who got lost in the sewage system. This was reported by UNN with reference to the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshytskyi.

Details

The children were found in a storm drain on Khreshchatyk. They were cold and asked for help.

Patrol officers calmed the lost children, and rescuers pulled them out of the underground trap. Fortunately, they are all right. Juvenile prevention officers are clarifying all the circumstances on the spot. - the post says.

Biloshytskyi noted that the sewage network is a dangerous labyrinth where collapses, toxic gas leaks, or sudden flooding can occur at any moment.

I appeal to parents: talk to your children about safety. Explain that curiosity should not put them in danger. Our shared responsibility is to preserve their lives and health. - he noted.

