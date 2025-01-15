Poland reveals its plans to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU

Warsaw will work with Kyiv and its partners to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. UNN reports this with reference to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Polish presidency will help break the deadlock that has been evident in recent months. We will work together with Ukraine and our European partners to speed up the EU accession process as much as possible - Tusk said.

Tusk also pointed out that Ukraine can count on Poland's support and assistance. "I am also responsible for ensuring that the entire EU supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia's brutal aggression," he emphasized.

The Polish prime minister also noted that an independent and sovereign Ukraine that decides its own destiny is not only an obvious historical justice, but also "an indisputable condition for the security of Poland and the whole of Europe."