Poland reveals its plans to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 128336 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 116608 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 124668 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 125895 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 157207 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 108239 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 153914 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104170 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113759 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117085 views

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 107165 views
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 38147 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115865 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113813 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 37983 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 128336 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 157207 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 153914 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 182835 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 172276 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 113813 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 115865 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 138201 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 130205 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 147793 views
Poland reveals its plans to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102090 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has declared his readiness to work to speed up Ukraine's accession to the EU. He emphasized that an independent Ukraine is a key condition for the security of Poland and the whole of Europe.

Warsaw will work with Kyiv and its partners to accelerate Ukraine's accession to the European Union, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said. UNN reports this with reference to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Polish presidency will help break the deadlock that has been evident in recent months. We will work together with Ukraine and our European partners to speed up the EU accession process as much as possible

- Tusk said.

Tusk also pointed out that Ukraine can count on Poland's support and assistance. "I am also responsible for ensuring that the entire EU supports Ukraine in its defense against Russia's brutal aggression," he emphasized. 

The Polish prime minister also noted that an independent and sovereign Ukraine that decides its own destiny is not only an obvious historical justice, but also "an indisputable condition for the security of Poland and the whole of Europe." 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

PoliticsNews of the World
european-unionEuropean Union
warsawWarsaw
donald-tuskDonald Tusk
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

