Poland refused to transfer South Korean weapons to Ukraine: Duda's response
Kyiv • UNN
Polish President Andrzej Duda says the country will not transfer weapons purchased from South Korea to Ukraine. According to him, these weapons are intended exclusively for the security and defense of Poland.
Poland will not transfer to Ukraine weapons purchased from South Korea for the needs of the Polish army, as requested by the Ukrainian side. This was stated by Polish President Andrzej Duda during his visit to South Korea, UNN reports with reference to RMF24.
Details
The journalists asked Duda whether he was considering a scenario where if Korea decides to transfer weapons to Ukraine, Poland will also transfer the weapons it received from Seoul to Ukraine. The Polish president replied:
"Ladies and gentlemen, there is no scenario in which we will hand over to someone the weapons we recently bought for billions of zlotys from the pockets of our taxpayers. These weapons must serve the security and defense of the Republic of Poland," Duda said.
He added that he had already been asked about this by Ukrainian partners.
Addendum
Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "countries that do not help Ukraine in the defensive war against Russia, for example, oppose supporting it with weapons, have not seen the classified annexes to the victory plan presented by Kyiv to its allies." Zelenskyy explained that these annexes "were handed over to those countries that specifically have these points to strengthen Ukraine." According to him, "if some country, even our close partners, do not have this to strengthen us, then why give the annex? We trust them - but why?
Recall
President Yun Suk-yol says that South Korea may consider providing weapons to Ukraine depending on the extent of military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, vowing "not to sit idle" in response to Pyongyang's sending of troops to Russia.