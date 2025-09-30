Poland refused to open a case regarding the UPA flag at Max Korzh's concert: Sejm deputy demands answers

The Polish prosecutor's office refused to initiate an investigation into the unfurling of the red-and-black flag of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) at a concert by Belarusian rap artist Max Korzh in August of this year. This was reported on the social network "X" by Dariusz Matecki, a Sejm deputy of the Republic of Poland from the "Law and Justice" party, as reported by UNN.

Details

The politician published a screenshot of the prosecutor's response, which states the refusal to open a criminal case due to the display of the red-and-black flag at the concert.

Matecki called it an "incredible scandal" and submitted a request to the country's Prosecutor General.

I demand an answer: who was the prosecutor responsible for this decision? Why is his name not indicated? Can Banderism (the ideology of Stepan Bandera – ed.) be spread with impunity in Poland? - the message reads.

Recall

In August 2025, during a concert by Belarusian rap artist Max Korzh at the National Stadium in Warsaw, a red-and-black flag was unfurled, which is a symbol of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar emphasized that Ukrainians must comply with Polish laws, and such actions harm relations between the two countries.