Poland refused to open a case regarding the UPA flag at Max Korzh's concert: Sejm deputy demands answers

$41.320.16
48.440.03
ukenru
04:27 AM • 10531 views
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVAPhoto
04:06 AM • 15360 views
EU to consider creating 'drone wall' and air defense shield at Copenhagen meeting - Bloomberg
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47369 views
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95711 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
September 29, 01:55 PM • 54197 views
Six-day blackout at ZNPP: State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate warns of serious threats to nuclear and radiation safety
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54248 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
September 29, 11:33 AM • 56943 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
September 29, 10:00 AM • 30552 views
EU plans to restrict movement of Russian diplomats in Europe due to threat of subversive activities
September 29, 07:20 AM • 25839 views
Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated
September 29, 06:17 AM • 17927 views
Gold sets historic record at $3800 per ounce: what's the reason?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2m/s
89%
757mm
Popular news
Ukrainian soldiers destroyed two Russian TOS-1A "Solntsepyok" MLRS in the Kupyansk directionVideoSeptember 29, 09:48 PM • 7122 views
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRTSeptember 29, 11:15 PM • 11762 views
Ukrainian soldiers are holding back enemy attacks near Serebryanka - DeepStateSeptember 29, 11:40 PM • 4056 views
Russia is preparing for increased air strikes and an increase in the number of weapons in UkraineSeptember 30, 12:34 AM • 13104 views
In occupied Donetsk, children are forced to deliver water instead of studying - CNS01:57 AM • 9766 views
Publications
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
Exclusive
September 29, 02:44 PM • 47369 views
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Exclusive
September 29, 02:40 PM • 95711 views
Acute stress reaction: what it is, signs, and ways to cope
Exclusive
September 29, 12:39 PM • 54248 views
Magnetic storms in October 2025: when to expect and how to prepareSeptember 29, 11:33 AM • 56943 views
Comparing drug prices: how affordable generics are displacing branded drugsPhotoSeptember 29, 10:29 AM • 43428 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Israel
Gaza Strip
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The hardest decision in life: famous racer Hamilton shared sad news about his dog RoscoeVideoSeptember 29, 03:05 PM • 15613 views
Trump threatened 100% tariffs on foreign filmsSeptember 29, 01:59 PM • 18119 views
Victoria Beckham hints at Spice Girls reunion at Oasis concert - Daily MailPhotoSeptember 29, 10:42 AM • 30810 views
Bad Bunny to headline Super Bowl 2026 halftime showSeptember 29, 07:05 AM • 39122 views
US police detain boxer Terence Crawford on his birthday: what is knownPhotoVideoSeptember 29, 01:17 AM • 36080 views
Actual
Brent Crude
YouTube
TikTok
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Poland refused to open a case regarding the UPA flag at Max Korzh's concert: Sejm deputy demands answers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

Dariusz Matecki, a deputy of the Sejm of the Republic of Poland from the Law and Justice party, submitted a request to the country's prosecutor general demanding an investigation into the incident.

Poland refused to open a case regarding the UPA flag at Max Korzh's concert: Sejm deputy demands answers

The Polish prosecutor's office refused to initiate an investigation into the unfurling of the red-and-black flag of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) at a concert by Belarusian rap artist Max Korzh in August of this year. This was reported on the social network "X" by Dariusz Matecki, a Sejm deputy of the Republic of Poland from the "Law and Justice" party, as reported by UNN.

Details

The politician published a screenshot of the prosecutor's response, which states the refusal to open a criminal case due to the display of the red-and-black flag at the concert.

Matecki called it an "incredible scandal" and submitted a request to the country's Prosecutor General.

I demand an answer: who was the prosecutor responsible for this decision? Why is his name not indicated? Can Banderism (the ideology of Stepan Bandera – ed.) be spread with impunity in Poland?

- the message reads.

Recall

In August 2025, during a concert by Belarusian rap artist Max Korzh at the National Stadium in Warsaw, a red-and-black flag was unfurled, which is a symbol of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar emphasized that Ukrainians must comply with Polish laws, and such actions harm relations between the two countries.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the World
Warsaw
Poland