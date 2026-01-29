Poland recorded airspace violations by objects from Belarus

On Wednesday, January 28, Poland reported a violation of its airspace by "objects from Belarus." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Operational Command of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Poland.

Details

According to Polish servicemen, the flight of all objects was constantly monitored by military radar systems.

To ensure safety, temporary restrictions were introduced on the use of part of the airspace over the Podlaskie Voivodeship for civil transportation. These measures were preventive and complied with current procedures - the message says.

As the analysis established, these were most likely objects similar to balloons moving according to meteorological conditions.

No threat to the security of the airspace of the Republic of Poland has been detected - stated the Operational Command.

They emphasized that such incidents "are part of the catalog of hybrid actions that Poland is experiencing in the eastern direction."

The situation is constantly monitored, and the forces and means of the Polish Armed Forces remain ready to perform tasks related to the protection of Polish airspace - the message says.

Recall

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Poland refuted the fake about Ukrainians reselling Polish generators, calling it a "classic Russian disinformation operation."

UNN also reported that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania handed a diplomatic note to Belarus due to another incident involving the use of balloons to smuggle contraband.