Poland puts judge who fled to belarus on the wanted list

An odious judge who fled from Poland to belarus has been put on the wanted list, which is a step towards obtaining an international arrest warrant for him on charges of espionage. This was reported by the Polish National Prosecutor's Office, UNN writes with reference to AR.

Details

Prosecutor's Office spokesman Przemyslaw Nowak said that the search for judge Tomasz Schmidt had already begun. According to him, even if belarus fails to execute the international warrant, it will limit Schmidt's ability to travel abroad.

Polish services are working to determine how Schmidt's knowledge of any classified information could harm the country's interests. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk called him a traitor.

Schmidt is notorious in Poland for participating in an online campaign to defame other judges in 2019, sponsored by the Ministry of Justice under the previous right-wing government.

Recall

On May 6, belarusian state media reported that Schmidt had arrived in the country and asked for protection, saying he disagreed with the policies of the pro-European Tusk government.

