Premature horror stories: NSDC responds to news of Russian equipment being deployed to Belarus

Ukraine is in control of the situation on the border with Belarus, so the news about the deployment of Russian equipment there, as well as the analysis of some experts about a great threat, are premature horror stories. This was stated by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Any activity of Russians in Belarus is monitored. Therefore, Ukraine is in control of the situation. The news about the deployment of Russian equipment there, as well as the analysis of some experts about the great threat, are now premature horror stories. It is clear to everyone that the entire border with Belarus and Russia is a front. Somewhere it is active, somewhere it is not - Kovalenko said.

He added that at the moment it looks like Russia is trying to use Belarus' information to pull additional defense forces and resources to that side, simulating a threat.

"But it is also worth remembering that from 2022, the army is also ready for provocations from the other side," Kovalenko added.

Recall

According to Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, every week reminding Ukrainians that they are about to be "attacked" from Belarus is a serious area of Russia's work. Russia's goal is to create panic, distract Ukrainian forces and means, and constantly push Belarus to take action.