03:10 PM • 15840 views
Bohdan Boiko: trust and systematic approach are the foundation of FC "Metalist 1925" in the fight for leadership
02:52 PM • 17539 views
Ukraine will maintain a fixed gas price for household consumers - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 7, 12:19 PM • 17579 views
Beaver migration to Prykarpattia: expert explains how to adapt to life with new inhabitants
October 7, 11:53 AM • 21601 views
World Bank downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 7, 09:44 AM • 21880 views
Record Bitcoin: why the price is soaring and what to expect next - explained by fintech expert Olena Sosedka
Exclusive
October 7, 07:13 AM • 47682 views
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Exclusive
October 6, 12:45 PM • 45194 views
Should we expect the dollar at 50? Economist predicted how much the dollar will cost in 2026
October 6, 10:30 AM • 72526 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an explosives plant in Russia, an oil terminal and an ammunition depot in Crimea
October 6, 10:10 AM • 60097 views
Ukraine plans to launch platforms for exporting Ukrainian weapons by the end of the year
October 6, 06:51 AM • 57098 views
New rules for entry to the EU from October 12: clarification from the State Border Guard Service
NABU's monopoly on fighting corruption must be eliminated - member of the Verkhovna Rada's anti-corruption committee
Poland not interested in extraditing Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - Tusk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1084 views

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk stated that the extradition of a Ukrainian suspected of involvement in the Nord Stream pipeline explosions is not in Poland's interest.

Poland not interested in extraditing Ukrainian suspected of blowing up Nord Stream pipelines - Tusk

The Polish prime minister said on Tuesday that the extradition of a Ukrainian national, wanted by Germany on suspicion of involvement in the Nord Stream gas pipeline explosions, was not in Poland's interest. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Donald Tusk noted that the final decision on the extradition of Volodymyr Z., who was detained near Warsaw at the end of September, will be made by the court. At the same time, he recalled Poland's long-standing position of negative attitude towards the construction of gas pipelines, which, according to Warsaw, made Europe overly dependent on Russian energy resources.

"The problem of Europe, Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland is not that Nord Stream 2 was blown up, but that it was built at all. The extradition of this citizen to another country is definitely not in Poland's interest," Tusk said at a press conference.

The German side has not yet commented on the situation.

Addition

On Monday, a Polish court ruled that Volodymyr Z. must remain in custody for another 40 days while his extradition to Germany on the basis of a European arrest warrant is being considered.

The 2022 explosions, which both Moscow and the West consider an act of sabotage, marked a new stage in the conflict in Ukraine and severely reduced energy supplies. No one has officially claimed responsibility for the attacks. Ukraine denies its involvement.

Another Ukrainian citizen, suspected of coordinating the explosions, was arrested in Italy in August — he intends to appeal his extradition to Germany.

Volodymyr Z.'s lawyer stated that his client had committed no wrongdoing and intended to plead not guilty.

Earlier, the German Prosecutor General's Office reported that the detainee was one of a group of people who allegedly rented a sailing yacht and planted explosives on the gas pipelines near the Danish island of Bornholm in September 2022. He is charged with conspiracy to commit an explosion and "unconstitutional sabotage."

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
