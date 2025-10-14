Whether to accept migrants permanently or simply support them locally is up to the refugee-hosting country to decide. This was stated in an interview with rmf24 by Marcin Przydacz, head of the Office of International Policy of the Chancellery of the President of Poland, reports UNN.

Details

According to the representative of Navrotsky's office, Poland is open to accepting war refugees. But it should be taken into account that decisions regarding the acceptance of migrants should remain with the state (Poland - ed.). Decisions should not be imposed by EU institutions.

This state has the right to decide whether to accept such migrants permanently or only to support them, for example, by providing support to refugees on the ground. said Marcin Przydacz

Addition

In the "Morning Conversation" program on RMF FM, Marcin Przydacz was also asked about further provocations by Russia against NATO's eastern flank. Przydacz emphasized that the Alliance is adequately responding to Russian provocations. According to the official, an adequate response should be supported by an even greater presence on NATO's eastern flank.

Poland should demand more support, drone defense systems, missile defense, and more Patriot batteries. - said Przydacz.

The head of the Office of International Policy of the Chancellery of the President of Poland added:

I cannot rule out the possibility that Russia will want to provoke and test NATO's soft underbelly.

But will NATO react appropriately politically, militarily, and socially? - the conversation went on.

We, as politicians, must work to strengthen this NATO solidarity. - promised Marcin Przydacz.

Recall

From November 1, collective accommodation centers for refugees from Ukraine in Poland will accept only representatives of protected groups.

The Polish Sejm adopted a bill that regulates the status of stay of Ukrainian refugees and the payment of financial assistance to them.

Poland is tightening requirements for Ukrainians to receive "800+" assistance, linking it to economic activity and children's schooling in Polish schools.