What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Poland does not rule out provocation in violation of airspace by Russian missile

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32385 views

Polish official Jacek Severa suggests that the Russian missile's violation of airspace may have been a provocation

The head of Poland's National Security Bureau, Jacek Severa, said on Wednesday that he could not rule out that the Dec. 29 violation of Polish airspace by a Russian missile, according to Warsaw, was a provocation, writes UNN citing Reuters.

"I can't rule it out. (Our) allies also don't rule it out," Severa told TVN24 when asked if he believed the violation was more of a provocation than an accident.

"It is difficult to assume that the violation of Poland's border 40 kilometers (inland) was accidental. Such a trajectory violates the airspace very significantly," he said.

Severa said the recent change of government in Warsaw and among Poland's top military officials could also have been a factor.

"The Kremlin administration realizes that at a very difficult moment in Poland, the government is being taken over by an administration that has not been in power for eight years," he pointed out. - For that reason, the risk of testing is high.

Severa also noted that recent global positioning system (GPS) failures in Poland and the Baltic region are a cause for concern.

"If we add incidents like the GPS system failure ... that seem, shall we say, non-specific, it's actually very worrying for military planners," he pointed out.

"It concerns jamming the allied signal near the Suwalk corridor, around the ports of Gdynia, through which allied (military) aid arrives, and the Danish straits, and it does not affect the (Russian) GLONASS system," which is Russia's equivalent of Western GPS, Severa said.

Supplement

In late December, the Polish military said an object it identified as a Russian guided missile violated the country's airspace on Dec. 29 from the Ukrainian border and left three minutes after entering.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World

