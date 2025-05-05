Poland Demands Czech Republic to Return 368 Hectares of Land: Details of the Dispute

$41.710.11
Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi
08:41 AM • 32163 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
06:29 AM • 67405 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
06:08 AM • 78645 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 131848 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 166431 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193266 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 106700 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 100817 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 101709 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 67512 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Popular news

Oil prices collapsed amid OPEC+'s acceleration in production increase

May 5, 05:19 AM • 40089 views

Israel has approved the intensification of hostilities against Hamas and the mobilization of reservists - AP

07:29 AM • 36668 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26143 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17592 views

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 13926 views
Publications

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea
Exclusive

06:29 AM • 67405 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11
Exclusive

06:08 AM • 78645 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 193266 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 91666 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 114694 views
UNN Lite

Sean Penn: Trump, like a "jealous killer", could destroy the world because of his own ambitions

08:45 AM • 14090 views

Lady Gaga addressed fans after an attempted terrorist attack at the singer's largest concert in Rio de Janeiro

08:03 AM • 17741 views

"Thunderbolts" from Marvel started the summer rental season with $162 million in worldwide collections

07:50 AM • 26287 views

Two million people attended Lady Gaga's free concert in Brazil

May 4, 04:24 PM • 23481 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

May 4, 04:30 AM • 41204 views
Poland Demands Czech Republic to Return 368 Hectares of Land: Details of the Dispute

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4236 views

Poland intends to resume consultations with the Czech Republic regarding the "territorial debt" of 368 hectares of land that was ceded to Czechoslovakia after the war. Negotiations have been ongoing for years, and Poland is determined to reach an agreement.

Poland Demands Czech Republic to Return 368 Hectares of Land: Details of the Dispute

Poland expects to resume consultations with the Czech Republic regarding the "territorial debt" of 368 hectares of land that belonged to Poland, and after the post-war redistribution of borders went to Czechoslovakia. This is reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, negotiations between Poland and the Czech Republic on solving the problem of the so-called territorial debt have not stopped for many years. It concerns the return of 368 hectares of land, which the two countries have been disputing since the 1950s.

Consultations should be resumed at the expert level, wrote the Polish daily Fakt. When asked about the case, Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake did not provide details.

We will not provide details on this issue now, Drake said, commenting on the prospect of returning the land.

The Polish government expresses its determination to complete this issue and develop a bilateral agreement between the countries. However, the course of negotiations may be affected by the upcoming autumn parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic and a potential change of government.

Addition

The dispute over the aforementioned 368 hectares of land is rooted in the establishment of the Polish-Czechoslovak border after the Second World War. At that time, Poland claimed parts of Zaolzia, Spisz and Orava, but under the influence of Stalin, a treaty was adopted establishing the current border.

As the Czech agency explains, on the basis of the 1958 treaty, such a border was marked, reducing it by 80 km, which meant changes in 85 places. When the territorial gains and losses of both countries were compared, it turned out that then Czechoslovakia received an additional 368 hectares.

Let us remind

China is creating a new map in the South China Sea amid tensions over disputed islands with the Philippines. China has published an updated map of the city of Sansha with new designations for the Paracel and Spratly districts. These territories are the subject of territorial disputes between China and five neighboring countries.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

PoliticsNews of the World
Czech Republic
Poland
