Poland expects to resume consultations with the Czech Republic regarding the "territorial debt" of 368 hectares of land that belonged to Poland, and after the post-war redistribution of borders went to Czechoslovakia. This is reported by RMF24, writes UNN.

According to the publication, negotiations between Poland and the Czech Republic on solving the problem of the so-called territorial debt have not stopped for many years. It concerns the return of 368 hectares of land, which the two countries have been disputing since the 1950s.

Consultations should be resumed at the expert level, wrote the Polish daily Fakt. When asked about the case, Czech Foreign Ministry spokesman Daniel Drake did not provide details.

We will not provide details on this issue now, Drake said, commenting on the prospect of returning the land.

The Polish government expresses its determination to complete this issue and develop a bilateral agreement between the countries. However, the course of negotiations may be affected by the upcoming autumn parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic and a potential change of government.

The dispute over the aforementioned 368 hectares of land is rooted in the establishment of the Polish-Czechoslovak border after the Second World War. At that time, Poland claimed parts of Zaolzia, Spisz and Orava, but under the influence of Stalin, a treaty was adopted establishing the current border.

As the Czech agency explains, on the basis of the 1958 treaty, such a border was marked, reducing it by 80 km, which meant changes in 85 places. When the territorial gains and losses of both countries were compared, it turned out that then Czechoslovakia received an additional 368 hectares.

