Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in russia with Western weapons

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 13128 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 88427 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 141770 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146710 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241423 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172347 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163984 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148087 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220677 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112979 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 45349 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 64255 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107961 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 35518 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 67527 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241423 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220677 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207138 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233137 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220214 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 13128 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 17255 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 23681 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 107961 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111891 views
Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in russia with Western weapons

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30284 views

Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to hit targets in russia without restrictions.

Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to hit targets in russia. This is reported by Polskie Radio, UNN reports.

Details

In Brussels, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that Ukraine should have the right to use Western weapons to hit targets in russia.

Cezary Tomczyk emphasized that there should be no restrictions on the use of military equipment received by Ukraine. He also acknowledged that few countries take a similar position.

Of course, the situation looks like russia is doing what it wants today, and Ukraine is somehow limited by some countries, and this has to stop. The Polish position is clear: Ukraine should be able to fight with the equipment it receives, and Poland has no objections to this. Moreover, we also ask at such meetings that these restrictions should not be in place 

- said Cezary Tomczyk.

Add

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also supported Ukraine's position, emphasizing that the country has a full right to defend itself and can attack targets outside its borders. EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell echoed this opinion, calling on EU member states not to put the fear of escalation above Ukraine's right to defense. At the same time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasized a different position at a joint conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that military equipment supplied to Ukraine should be used only on its territory.

Macron calls for allowing Ukraine to strike at Russian territory with Western weapons28.05.24, 21:39 • 67106 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarPoliticsNews of the World
natoNATO
european-unionEuropean Union
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
brusselsBrussels
yens-stoltenberhJens Stoltenberg
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising