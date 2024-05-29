Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to strike targets in russia with Western weapons

Poland calls for allowing Ukraine to use Western weapons to hit targets in russia. This is reported by Polskie Radio, UNN reports.

In Brussels, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said that Ukraine should have the right to use Western weapons to hit targets in russia.

Cezary Tomczyk emphasized that there should be no restrictions on the use of military equipment received by Ukraine. He also acknowledged that few countries take a similar position.

Of course, the situation looks like russia is doing what it wants today, and Ukraine is somehow limited by some countries, and this has to stop. The Polish position is clear: Ukraine should be able to fight with the equipment it receives, and Poland has no objections to this. Moreover, we also ask at such meetings that these restrictions should not be in place - said Cezary Tomczyk.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also supported Ukraine's position, emphasizing that the country has a full right to defend itself and can attack targets outside its borders. EU Diplomacy Chief Josep Borrell echoed this opinion, calling on EU member states not to put the fear of escalation above Ukraine's right to defense. At the same time, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Kroo emphasized a different position at a joint conference with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He said that military equipment supplied to Ukraine should be used only on its territory.

