Pokrovsk and Kursk directions at the epicenter of hostilities - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front
150 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, of which 30 attacks were repelled in the Kursk direction. The enemy lost 182 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and carried out 64 airstrikes along the entire front line.
On Saturday, March 8, the largest number of enemy attacks occurred in the Kursk direction – 30 of them have already been repelled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, 150 combat clashes have been recorded on the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as conveyed by UNN.
According to operational information, as of 22:00 on 08.03.2025, there have been 150 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.
Russian invaders launched three missile and 64 air strikes, using three missiles and 71 KAB. In addition, the Russians deployed 1317 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.
In the Kharkiv direction, throughout the day, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Petro-Ivanivka. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Dovzhyk and Kozacha Lopan.
In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Lozova, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.
In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times near Novomykhailivka, Novo, Myrne, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Eight clashes are still ongoing.
In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes have been recorded near Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hory.
In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times. The main efforts of the offensive are concentrated near Druzhba and Toretsk. Four clashes are currently ongoing.
Since the beginning of this day in the Pokrovsk direction, invading units have attempted to break through our defenses 25 times near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Andriivka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Lysivka, Zelenyi Kut, and Ulakly. Four clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Leontovychy has come under enemy air strikes.
The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 182 invaders, 106 of them - irretrievably. A combat infantry vehicle, three motorcycles, two reconnaissance UAVs "Zala", 12 vehicles, ten UAV control antennas, as well as five artillery systems and an enemy vehicle have also been destroyed
Today in the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Five attacks have already been repelled.
In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the directions of Storozhove and Charivne. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Voskresenske, Novopillia, and Zaliznychne.
In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders have already repelled two enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Piatykhatky, Stepove, and Shcherbaky, and five clashes are still ongoing.
In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske and two missile strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka and Bila Krynytsia.
In the Seversk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.
In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 30 attacks by Russian invaders throughout the day, and another 13 battles are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 27 air strikes using 37 guided bombs, as well as conducted 500 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems
In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.
The airborne assault troops of the AFU identified and destroyed enemy sabotage groups that were trying to advance along the gas pipeline in the area of Sudzha. Ukrainian military forces launched missile and artillery strikes against the enemy, using various types of drones.
