Pokrovsk and Kursk directions at the epicenter of hostilities - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18055 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109720 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170483 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107361 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343800 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173834 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145073 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196173 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124916 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108172 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1m/s
60%
“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87050 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11834 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24651 views

Zelenskyy named the “red lines” in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12449 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21542 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 18055 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87052 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 109720 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 170483 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160568 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21545 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24652 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38803 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47395 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135954 views
Pokrovsk and Kursk directions at the epicenter of hostilities - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front

Kyiv • UNN

 • 61524 views

150 combat clashes have been recorded at the front, of which 30 attacks were repelled in the Kursk direction. The enemy lost 182 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction and carried out 64 airstrikes along the entire front line.

Pokrovsk and Kursk directions at the epicenter of hostilities - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front

On Saturday, March 8, the largest number of enemy attacks occurred in the Kursk direction – 30 of them have already been repelled by the Defense Forces. The enemy is suffering significant losses in the Pokrovsk direction. In total, 150 combat clashes have been recorded on the front. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), as conveyed by UNN.

Details

According to operational information, as of 22:00 on 08.03.2025, there have been 150 combat clashes on the Russian-Ukrainian front since the beginning of this day.

Russian invaders launched three missile and 64 air strikes, using three missiles and 71 KAB. In addition, the Russians deployed 1317 kamikaze drones for strikes and carried out about five thousand shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

- reports the General Staff of the AFU.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, throughout the day, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Vovchansk and Petro-Ivanivka. The enemy carried out air strikes near the settlements of Dovzhyk and Kozacha Lopan.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults in the areas of Kindrashivka, Lozova, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, throughout the day, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions 23 times near Novomykhailivka, Novo, Myrne, Kolodiaziv, Yampolivka, and Zelena Dolyna. Eight clashes are still ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat clashes have been recorded near Chasiv Yar and Bilya Hory.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 19 times. The main efforts of the offensive are concentrated near Druzhba and Toretsk. Four clashes are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of this day in the Pokrovsk direction, invading units have attempted to break through our defenses 25 times near the settlements of Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Andriivka, Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Serhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Tarasivka, Lysivka, Zelenyi Kut, and Ulakly. Four clashes are still ongoing. The settlement of Leontovychy has come under enemy air strikes.

The enemy is suffering significant losses - today in this direction, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 182 invaders, 106 of them - irretrievably. A combat infantry vehicle, three motorcycles, two reconnaissance UAVs "Zala", 12 vehicles, ten UAV control antennas, as well as five artillery systems and an enemy vehicle have also been destroyed

- it is stated in the post.

Today in the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy attacked six times near Kostiantynopil and Burlatske. Five attacks have already been repelled.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy carried out three attacks in the directions of Storozhove and Charivne. In addition, the enemy launched air strikes on Huliaipole, Voskresenske, Novopillia, and Zaliznychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders have already repelled two enemy assaults in the directions of the settlements of Piatykhatky, Stepove, and Shcherbaky, and five clashes are still ongoing.

In the Dniprovsk direction, the enemy launched an air strike on the settlement of Kozatske and two missile strikes on the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka and Bila Krynytsia.

In the Seversk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, the units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 30 attacks by Russian invaders throughout the day, and another 13 battles are ongoing. In addition, the enemy carried out 27 air strikes using 37 guided bombs, as well as conducted 500 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 49 from multiple launch rocket systems

- reports the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In other directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

Recall

The airborne assault troops of the AFU identified and destroyed enemy sabotage groups that were trying to advance along the gas pipeline in the area of Sudzha. Ukrainian military forces launched missile and artillery strikes against the enemy, using various types of drones.

08.03.25, 18:53 • 53023 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
