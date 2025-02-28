Podolyak: “After the agreement on rare earth metals, we need to unblock more weapons for Ukraine”
Kyiv • UNN
An adviser to the President of the United States says it is necessary to increase arms supplies after the signing of the agreement on rare earth metals. The agreement between the US and Ukraine will be signed on February 28 during a meeting of the presidents.
The signing of an agreement with the United States on rare earth metals should help increase arms supplies to Ukraine.
This was stated by Mykhailo Podolyak , advisor to the head of the Presidential Office, in an interview with il Giornale, UNN reports.
Details
Podolyak emphasized the importance of the meeting between the two presidents, which is necessary to discuss a number of issues, including military and financial support from the United States.
A meeting between the two presidents is absolutely necessary because of the many issues that have accumulated. In particular, about military and financial support from the United States. What can the agreement on rare earth metals bring to Ukraine? It is important that after the signing more weapons are transferred for our defense
Recall
The U.S. Treasury Secretary confirmed the completion of a framework agreement on minerals between the two countries. According to the information, the document will be signed on February 28 during the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump.
According to Trump himself, the mining agreement will work as a safety net, because Russia will not attack Ukraine if there are American workers working in Ukraine and participating in the extraction of minerals.