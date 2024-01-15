Plus 980 occupants and 14 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have reached about 370,980 people, 6089 tanks and thousands of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN reports.

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/15/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 370,980 (+980) people,

tanks - 6089 (+14) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11322 (+20) units,

artillery systems - 8771 (+24) units,

MLRS - 958 (+1) units,

air defense systems - 650 (+2) units,

aircraft - 329 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6865 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1815 (+1),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 11698 (+31) units,

special equipment - 1356 (+3).

Over the last day, 94 combat engagements took place in the frontline. In total, the enemy launched 7 missile and 60 air strikes, fired 64 times from multiple launch rocket systems at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities.

