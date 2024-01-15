Russian army soldiers are receiving drugs and psychotropics to go on meaty assaults against the Ukrainian Defense Forces in a state of euphoria. This was reported in a morning briefing on Monday, January 15, by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the Russian military is increasingly refusing to die for the ill-advised goals of their leader, so the enemy command decided to experiment with additional types of incentives.

According to the General Staff, such incentives distort the sense of reality and lead to death.

According to the available information, the personnel of the 108th Air Assault Regiment of the 7th Air Assault Division are systematically given narcotic and psychotropic substances. These drugs lead to euphoria and dull pain. Soldiers who use them are more likely to agree to meat assaults without fear of injury or death the General Staff said in a statement.

Ukrainian troops carry out 4 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff