Ukrainian troops carry out 4 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line
Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation struck 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.
Details
Ukrainian missile units also hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense facility and 2 ammunition depots.
Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.
