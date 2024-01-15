Ukrainian troops carry out 4 air strikes against the enemy - General Staff

Over the past day, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation struck 4 areas where enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Ukrainian air defense forces also destroyed one X-59 guided missile. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report, UNN reports.

Ukrainian missile units also hit 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, an air defense facility and 2 ammunition depots.

Ukrainian soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

X-59 guided missile shot down over Kryvyi Rih district - Vilkul