X-59 guided missile shot down over Kryvyi Rih district - Vilkul

An X-59 guided missile was shot down over the Kryvyi Rih district on Sunday evening. This was reported by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, UNN reports.

In the evening, the enemy carried out another missile attack - a unit of the Vostok Air Defense Company destroyed an X-59 guided missile over the territory of the district. Thanks to the air defense! - he wrote.

He also reminded that the threat of missile and drone strikes remains high throughout Ukraine, so people need to follow the rules of air alert.

