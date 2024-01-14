Local authorities can buy electronic warfare equipment to counter russian missiles and drones - Ihnat

Local communities can purchase electronic warfare equipment from civilian manufacturers to counter enemy missiles and drones. This was stated by the spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Ihnat, during a telethon, UNN reports.

Today, there are many civilian enterprises involved in the production of electronic warfare systems. Today, active work is underway in this area. And this is something that local communities can purchase, i.e., attract resources to save lives. You can't buy weapons - small arms, cannons, and air defense. And electronic warfare works against drones and can affect enemy air attack assets. A missile can be diverted and not reach its target - He said.

Ihnat added that the heads of certain companies are already thinking about how to protect their facilities.

This is the future. No need to spend expensive missiles if you can stop the enemy in this way - Ignat added.

