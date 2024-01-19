Plus 920 occupants and 20 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 374,520 people, 6167 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/19/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

personnel - about 374520 (+920) people,

tanks - 6167 (+20) units,

armored combat vehicles - 11445 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 8854 (+19) units,

MLRS - 966 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 654 (+1) units,

aircraft - 331 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 6929 (+4),

cruise missiles - 1818 (+0),

ships/boats - 23 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 11831 (+37) units,

special equipment - 1384 (+4).

Addendum

Over the past day, 127 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile and 81 air strikes, fired 45 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and populated areas.