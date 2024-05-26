Pletenchuk: Situation in the South remains stably tense

In the south, the situation remains consistently tense but under control.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, Dmytro Pletenchuk, during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

In the south, the situation remains steadily tense but under control. The enemy is steadily fulfilling the plan for its losses. They also consistently fulfill the plan for the ratio of dead to wounded - Pletenchuk said.

According to him, on May 25, the Russians made 11 assaults on Krynky.

Yesterday there were 11 attacks on Krynky and four in the Orikhivske direction - Robotyne and Staromayorske, but the enemy “rolled back” without success, suffering losses - Pletenchuk said.

The General Staff reported todaythat two enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector, at footholds on the left bank of the Dnipro River near the village of Krynky.