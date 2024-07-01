Pletenchuk says there are no cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea

There is a submarine in the Black Sea that hasn't been in its home base for a week and has no missiles on board. At the same time, there are no missile carriers in the Sea of Azov, only two surface ships.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN .

There are no missile carriers. There is a submarine in the Black Sea that discharged a week ago, it did not enter the basing point and is now at sea, nominally it is a carrier, but it has been there for a long time," - Pletenchuk said.

He says that missile carriers have been withdrawn from the Sea of Azov.

"There are two surface ships in the Sea of Azov, but no carriers. We can say that the situation is within the limits of what is acceptable as of now", - Pletenchuk said.

Recall

Among the changes within 6 months of this year are the elimination of the danger of remote mining by Russians from aircraft and the possibility for Russia to be present in the Black Sea in the format of submarines.