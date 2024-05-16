Pletenchuk: Occupied Crimea was quite densely saturated with aircraft - Pletenchuk

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 77803 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106554 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149452 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153571 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 249954 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174032 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165300 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148308 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225699 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113050 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33120 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 42553 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 36748 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 249954 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225699 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211807 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237560 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224384 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 77803 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55096 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61142 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112842 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113746 views
Pletenchuk: Occupied Crimea was quite densely saturated with aircraft - Pletenchuk

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102090 views

The temporarily occupied Crimea was densely populated with aviation, and the Russians, unable to patrol the coastal waters with ships, used the air component more.

The temporarily occupied Crimea was quite densely packed with air assets. Russians, unable to go to sea and patrol the coastal waters, use the air component more. This was announced by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk during a telethon on Thursday, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

"We can't announce any details at the moment, because I don't have any verified information on these cases at the moment," Pletenchuk said, commenting on the night attack on the Belbek airfield.

The main missile and artillery depot in Crimea is hit16.05.24, 02:10 • 28173 views

When asked what else could be at the Belbek airfield besides fighter jets, Pletenchuk replied: "The airfield usually also has an air defense system, the one that is "unparalleled in the world", as a rule, and, in addition, this structure is always quite complex because it consists of many elements. These can include storage warehouses, command posts, and control centers. In theory, it can be anything, in principle.

He also commented on the number of aircraft in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

Even the Black Sea Fleet has aviation units, and the range of these assets is quite wide, from helicopters of various models to tactical aircraft... Their fleet consists of a fairly large number of different models, and one can only guess, because there are constant redeployments and the quantitative and qualitative composition is constantly changing, but Crimea was quite densely populated with aircraft

- Pletenchuk said.

He noted that the Russians, unable to go out to sea and patrol the water area, the coastal waters, use the air component more.

"In this context, there are no ships at sea, no missile carriers, but it is precisely due to the large number of aircraft in the air that they are trying to compensate for the absence of these elements, namely patrolling, reconnaissance, and even such cases as the use of tactical aircraft as patrol aircraft or even for reconnaissance," Pletenchuk said.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night attack on four regions and Crimea: what is known16.05.24, 09:19 • 22368 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
krymCrimea

