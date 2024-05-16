The Russian Defense Ministry announced a night attack on four regions and Crimea: what is known

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that on the night of May 16, the Belgorod, Kaluga, Bryansk, and Tula regions, as well as the temporarily occupied Crimea, were attacked. The ministry claims to have shot down 11 UAVs, two rockets and a Tochka-U missile . UNN reports this with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense in Telegram.

Details

The Russian Defense Ministry says that air defense systems destroyed two missiles of the "Vilkha" MLRS, one missile of the "Tochka-U" tactical complex and one UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region.

Also, four UAVs were allegedly destroyed and two intercepted over the territory of Crimea, one UAV over the Bryansk region, one UAV over the territory of Kaluga region, and two UAVs over the territory of Tula region were destroyed.

Fuel depot explodes in Rostov region of Russia