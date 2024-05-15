Fuel depot explodes in Rostov region of Russia

Two explosions occurred at a fuel depot in Rostov region as a result of an attack by two drones, there was no fuel fire, no casualties, said Governor Vasily Golubev, reports UNN.

Details

According to Governor Vasyl Golubev on his TG channel, two explosions occurred this morning as a result of an attack by two UAVs at a fuel depot in Proletarsky district

This did not cause a fuel fire, the governor said.

According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

