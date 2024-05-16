The main missile and artillery depot in Crimea is hit

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the main missile and artillery depot at the Belbek military airfield detonated on the night of May 15. This was reported by UNN with reference to ATES.

Details

"Agents of the ATES guerrilla movement from the Belbek airfield report an accurate hit and many hours of subsequent detonation of the main rocket and artillery depot (s/n 80189)," the statement reads.

According to the guerrillas, this warehouse housed most of the missiles for Su-27, Su-30, and MiG-31 aircraft used by the occupiers against Ukraine.

There was also significant damage to the airfield's infrastructure as a result of secondary detonation.

