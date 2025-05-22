Planned information operation against the development of the aviation industry: "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" companies responded to the attack
Kyiv • UNN
"H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" companies announced a planned information operation against them. The goal is to slow down the development of the aviation industry and undermine confidence in Ukrainian manufacturers.
After the appearance in the media of publications criticizing the activities of the companies "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade", which are part of the aviation industry of Ukraine, UNN contacted the companies for comment in order to clarify the situation. The companies provided answers in which they indicated that they consider the attack on them to be part of a planned information operation aimed at slowing down the development of the industry.
The companies emphasize that the information disseminated is false and unverified, and harms the business reputation of a strategically important Ukrainian business.
Both "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" reported that journalists did not contact them for comments during the preparation of the publications, and therefore the position of the companies was ignored.
"At a time of full-scale war, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities is a key priority for the company. We work transparently, complying with all requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards," H3Operations emphasized.
MC Aviagrade adheres to a similar position, emphasizing that strengthening the country's defense capability is their daily work.
""MC Aviagrade" has been cooperating for a long time on the modernization of aviation equipment and demonstrates the ability to effectively develop and implement solutions for strengthening the Ukrainian army.
Due to the successful strengthening of the state's defense capabilities, our company, which provides defenders with high-quality equipment of its own production, has become the object of discrediting and information attacks by the aggressor country, which is trying to weaken Ukraine's defense and economic potential," MC Aviagrade said.
The companies are unanimous in their position: the appearance of materials directed against them and the unfounded accusations made in these publications are part of a planned information operation, the purpose of which is to undermine confidence in Ukrainian manufacturers and slow down the development of the industry.
The companies promised that they would use all legal mechanisms to protect their reputation and establish justice. At the same time, they emphasized their openness to constructive dialogue with representatives of the media.
About the companies in facts and figures
"MC Aviagrade"
- since 2010, the company has been performing work on the refinement, modernization and installation of weapons systems on helicopters and airplanes;
- during the full-scale war, the company paid more than UAH 77,054 thousand in taxes;
- The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine recognized the enterprise as critically important for the economy and defense (Orders No. 26-KV dated March 19, 2024 and No. 121-KV dated January 30, 2025);
- provides jobs to 195 highly qualified specialists;
- is a certified developer and manufacturer of military products;
- has all the necessary certificates and a license to develop military equipment;
- in 2021-2025, modernized: 64 helicopters of the Mi-2MSB, Mi-8MSB-V, Mi-8MT type for the use of night vision goggles; 14 helicopters of the Mi-8MT type with weapons systems; weapons systems of 14 Mi-8MT helicopters were restored; a major overhaul of 1 Mi-8MSB-V helicopter was carried out;
- the company provides the needs of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Emergency Service and the Security Service of Ukraine;
- successfully implemented projects in 9 countries of the world;
- during the full-scale war, humanitarian and charitable aid was provided for UAH 14.5 million;
- the company continues to operate in Zaporizhzhia, despite its proximity to the combat zone.
"H3Operations"
- an innovative helicopter carrier of Ukraine, specializing in international humanitarian and specialized aviation services, the company was founded in 2020;
- during the full-scale war, the company paid UAH 33,200 thousand in taxes;
- provides 153 highly qualified specialists with jobs;
- The State Aviation Service of Ukraine recognized the enterprise as important in the field of air transport in a special period and critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period (Orders No. 1.15-7644-25 dated February 21, 2025 and No. 1.15-1061-25 dated March 07, 2025);
- the fleet consists of 10 Mi-8/17 type helicopters that perform tasks all over the world;
- dignifiedly represents Ukraine on the international market in the implementation of UN humanitarian missions;
- carries out transportation for the World Food Program and other humanitarian organizations;
- successfully performs international firefighting missions.
"H3Operations and MC Aviagrade" are an important part of the Ukrainian defense industrial complex.