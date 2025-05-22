$41.440.05
The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather
Exclusive
07:34 AM • 6126 views

The summer will be hot: the weather forecaster told what Ukrainians should expect from the weather

Exclusive
May 21, 11:37 AM • 64500 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
May 21, 09:43 AM • 143917 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
May 21, 09:21 AM • 130220 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 136556 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275293 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 115523 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 142751 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 319425 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 89733 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Popular news

Russians struck Kharkiv with a missile: initial details

May 21, 11:51 PM • 25432 views

Putin plans to seize Sumy and annex the Sumy region – ISW

May 22, 01:47 AM • 23824 views

Republican Senator Graham threatens China with consequences for supporting Russia in the war against Ukraine

May 22, 02:18 AM • 25331 views

To sign a memorandum, Ukraine needs a new leader - Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation

04:46 AM • 28696 views

In Kyiv, drone fragments fell on the territory of a school due to a Russian attack

05:39 AM • 29993 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

May 21, 02:12 PM • 94285 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 275293 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 227577 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 319425 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 277195 views
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Rustem Umerov

Cyril Ramaphosa

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

South Africa

White House

Donetsk Oblast

UNN Lite

Hopes to open a successful law firm: Kim Kardashian receives law degree after six years of study

07:48 AM • 3400 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

May 21, 08:52 AM • 127800 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 151290 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 176297 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 136163 views
Planned information operation against the development of the aviation industry: "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" companies responded to the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

"H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" companies announced a planned information operation against them. The goal is to slow down the development of the aviation industry and undermine confidence in Ukrainian manufacturers.

Planned information operation against the development of the aviation industry: "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" companies responded to the attack

After the appearance in the media of publications criticizing the activities of the companies "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade", which are part of the aviation industry of Ukraine, UNN contacted the companies for comment in order to clarify the situation. The companies provided answers in which they indicated that they consider the attack on them to be part of a planned information operation aimed at slowing down the development of the industry.

The companies emphasize that the information disseminated is false and unverified, and harms the business reputation of a strategically important Ukrainian business.

Both "H3Operations" and "MC Aviagrade" reported that journalists did not contact them for comments during the preparation of the publications, and therefore the position of the companies was ignored.

"At a time of full-scale war, strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities is a key priority for the company. We work transparently, complying with all requirements of Ukrainian legislation and international standards," H3Operations emphasized.

MC Aviagrade adheres to a similar position, emphasizing that strengthening the country's defense capability is their daily work.

""MC Aviagrade" has been cooperating for a long time on the modernization of aviation equipment and demonstrates the ability to effectively develop and implement solutions for strengthening the Ukrainian army.

Due to the successful strengthening of the state's defense capabilities, our company, which provides defenders with high-quality equipment of its own production, has become the object of discrediting and information attacks by the aggressor country, which is trying to weaken Ukraine's defense and economic potential," MC Aviagrade said.

The companies are unanimous in their position: the appearance of materials directed against them and the unfounded accusations made in these publications are part of a planned information operation, the purpose of which is to undermine confidence in Ukrainian manufacturers and slow down the development of the industry.

The companies promised that they would use all legal mechanisms to protect their reputation and establish justice. At the same time, they emphasized their openness to constructive dialogue with representatives of the media.

About the companies in facts and figures

"MC Aviagrade"

  • since 2010, the company has been performing work on the refinement, modernization and installation of weapons systems on helicopters and airplanes;
    • during the full-scale war, the company paid more than UAH 77,054 thousand in taxes;
      • The Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine recognized the enterprise as critically important for the economy and defense (Orders No. 26-KV dated March 19, 2024 and No. 121-KV dated January 30, 2025);
        • provides jobs to 195 highly qualified specialists;
          • is a certified developer and manufacturer of military products;
            • has all the necessary certificates and a license to develop military equipment;
              • in 2021-2025, modernized: 64 helicopters of the Mi-2MSB, Mi-8MSB-V, Mi-8MT type for the use of night vision goggles; 14 helicopters of the Mi-8MT type with weapons systems; weapons systems of 14 Mi-8MT helicopters were restored; a major overhaul of 1 Mi-8MSB-V helicopter was carried out;
                • the company provides the needs of the Armed Forces, the National Guard, the State Emergency Service and the Security Service of Ukraine;
                  • successfully implemented projects in 9 countries of the world;
                    • during the full-scale war, humanitarian and charitable aid was provided for UAH 14.5 million;
                      • the company continues to operate in Zaporizhzhia, despite its proximity to the combat zone.

                        "H3Operations"

                        • an innovative helicopter carrier of Ukraine, specializing in international humanitarian and specialized aviation services, the company was founded in 2020;
                          • during the full-scale war, the company paid UAH 33,200 thousand in taxes;
                            • provides 153 highly qualified specialists with jobs;
                              • The State Aviation Service of Ukraine recognized the enterprise as important in the field of air transport in a special period and critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the life of the population in a special period (Orders No. 1.15-7644-25 dated February 21, 2025 and No. 1.15-1061-25 dated March 07, 2025);
                                • the fleet consists of 10 Mi-8/17 type helicopters that perform tasks all over the world;
                                  • dignifiedly represents Ukraine on the international market in the implementation of UN humanitarian missions;
                                    • carries out transportation for the World Food Program and other humanitarian organizations;
                                      • successfully performs international firefighting missions.

                                        "H3Operations and MC Aviagrade" are an important part of the Ukrainian defense industrial complex.

                                        Lilia Podolyak

                                        Lilia Podolyak

                                        Business News
                                        Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
                                        National Guard of Ukraine
                                        State Emergency Service of Ukraine
                                        Security Service of Ukraine
                                        United Nations
                                        Armed Forces of Ukraine
                                        Mi-8
                                        Ukraine
                                        Zaporizhzhia
