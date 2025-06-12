Plane crash in India: 204 bodies have already been found

In total, 204 bodies have been found at the crash site of a passenger plane with 242 people on board in India, Reuters reported, citing the city's police chief, Gyanendra Singh Malik, UNN writes.

Details

Malik said the bodies found may include both passengers and people who died on the ground after the plane crashed into a medical college dormitory outside the airport during lunch.

The Indian Express newspaper reported that all 242 people on board died, citing police.

India plane crash: no survivors believed - AFP

Among the passengers were 217 adults, 11 children and two infants, a Reuters source said.

Of these, 169 were Indian citizens, 53 were British, seven were Portuguese and one was Canadian, Air India reports.

Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board