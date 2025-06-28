Picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands: an 11-year-old boy injured in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, a child was injured due to the explosion of an unknown object, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the village of Oleksandrivka, an 11-year-old boy picked up an unknown object, which exploded in his hands. The child was hospitalized with injuries - stated in the message.

Rescuers urged adults to remind children about the danger of suspicious objects.

In Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old child died from a grenade explosion in the yard