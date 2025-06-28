$41.590.00
Picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands: an 11-year-old boy injured in Chernihiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 816 views

In Chernihiv region, an 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries. The incident occurred in the village of Oleksandrivka after the child picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands.

Picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands: an 11-year-old boy injured in Chernihiv region

In the Chernihiv region, a child was injured due to the explosion of an unknown object, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.

In the village of Oleksandrivka, an 11-year-old boy picked up an unknown object, which exploded in his hands. The child was hospitalized with injuries 

- stated in the message.

Rescuers urged adults to remind children about the danger of suspicious objects.

In Mykolaiv region, a three-year-old child died from a grenade explosion in the yard21.05.25, 06:59 • 4916 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
