Picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands: an 11-year-old boy injured in Chernihiv region
Kyiv • UNN
In Chernihiv region, an 11-year-old boy was hospitalized with injuries. The incident occurred in the village of Oleksandrivka after the child picked up an unknown object that exploded in his hands.
In the Chernihiv region, a child was injured due to the explosion of an unknown object, reports UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service.
In the village of Oleksandrivka, an 11-year-old boy picked up an unknown object, which exploded in his hands. The child was hospitalized with injuries
Rescuers urged adults to remind children about the danger of suspicious objects.
