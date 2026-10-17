Photos have emerged showing the aftermath of the strike on a "Yandex" data center in Russia

Satellite images of the Russian company "Yandex's" data center in Vladimir, which was attacked by drones on October 11, have been published online. The photographs show damage to at least half of the enterprise's buildings. ASTRA reports this, citing Mark Krutov, a journalist with "Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty," as reported by UNN.

Details

The published images record the aftermath of strikes on the data center buildings located on Energetikov Street. Damage is visible on several buildings situated next to one another.

On the morning of October 11, ASTRA's OSINT analysts established that a fire broke out on the data center's premises following the drone attack. Smoke from the blaze spread across an entire district of the city, while "Yandex" reported a complete shutdown of the facility.

The attack caused widespread service disruptions

Following the strike, users in Russia and abroad encountered problems when ordering taxis and accessing banking services. "Yandex" itself confirmed disruptions to its services and customer support.

According to preliminary estimates, restoring the company's data centers damaged as a result of the attacks could take up to six months.

Strikes on Yandex data centers reduced the operation of Kremlin bot networks — CPD