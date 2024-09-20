Peru is battling large-scale forest fires across the country
Uncontrolled forest fires are raging in Peru, causing serious damage. The fire is destroying farmland, damaging archaeological sites, and a state of emergency has been declared in several regions.
Peru is fighting large-scale fires that have engulfed the country. This is reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
On Thursday, the Peruvian government struggled to cope with wildfires that have raged out of control across the country, causing serious damage.
The fires destroyed large areas of agricultural land, damaged archaeological sites, and led to the declaration of a state of emergency in several regions.
Fire units faced serious difficulties in containing the fire.
