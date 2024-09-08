Audio guide in Ukrainian launched in Peru

The LUM Museum, a “place of memory, tolerance, and social inclusion,” has launched an audio guide in Ukrainian. This is the first audio guide in Spanish-speaking America.

The LUM Museum in Peru has launched an audio guide in Ukrainian.

The LUM Museum is a place of memory, tolerance and social inclusion. The institution is dedicated to the terrible years in the country's history - the civil conflict of 1980-2000 between insurgent communist movements that were recognized as terrorist in Peru and several other countries, as well as government forces.

The majority of those killed in this conflict were indigenous peoples - it was the bloodiest in the country's history and the third longest in Latin America.

It is noted that the idea of the museum is as follows:

History can be difficult and traumatic, but remembering and reflecting on the consequences of violence, its victims and perpetrators is important and necessary for a better future. - is specified in the post.

Now this memory is also heard in Ukrainian: an audio guide has been launched in the space as part of our project to Ukrainize the world's leading museums. There are already 87 such guides in 47 countries. ...

After Ukraine's victory, our country will undoubtedly also need museums-many museums that will preserve and reflect on what we have experienced and are experiencing while fighting aggression. They will bring together all the memory, experience, and information so that the Russian invasion will never happen again. - The post reads.

