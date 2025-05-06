$41.710.11
The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform
Exclusive
May 5, 02:12 PM • 29564 views

The mission is to stay. Expert explains why Duma resorts to manipulations regarding the draft law on ARMA reform

May 5, 08:41 AM • 107119 views

Kursk operation achieved most of its goals - Syrskyi

Exclusive
May 5, 06:29 AM • 164992 views

Sleep Breathing Disorders: How to Recognize, Diagnose, and Treat Apnea

Exclusive
May 5, 06:08 AM • 168709 views

A Week of Profound Changes and Creative Opportunities: Horoscope for All Zodiac Signs from May 5–11

May 3, 09:33 AM • 173384 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 189071 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 233272 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 113609 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 106809 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 104948 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Archaeologists have found 900 metal objects, including jewelry and military decorations, dating back to the late Bronze Age. The find will help to better understand the transition period between the late Bronze Age and the early Iron Age.

In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

Archaeologists in Hungary have discovered treasures dating back about 3,400 years on the extinct Somlo volcano. This is reported by UNN with reference to Science Alert.

Details

It is noted that the find includes 900 metal objects from different times. Among them are jewelry, brooches, decorative discs, which are considered military decorations, and a rare alpine-type spearhead.

The volcanic mouth and the riches buried inside are not protected by a fire-breathing dragon, but the discovery really looks like a story from mythology

- the article says.

The authors point out that most of the finds date back to the late Bronze Age, between 1400 and 900 BC.

"This treasure may provide a clearer chronological understanding of the transition period between the late Bronze Age and the early Iron Age at this site," the archaeologists noted.

Let us remind you

In April, a column of ash rose 4 km above the Philippines as a result of the eruption of the Kanlaon volcano. Seismic activity has been observed since December last year, when a previous explosion was recorded.

A volcanic eruption has begun in Iceland after the evacuation of a town and spa resort

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

CultureNews of the World
Hungary
