In Hungary, treasures dating back 3,400 years were discovered on an extinct volcano

Archaeologists in Hungary have discovered treasures dating back about 3,400 years on the extinct Somlo volcano. This is reported by UNN with reference to Science Alert.

It is noted that the find includes 900 metal objects from different times. Among them are jewelry, brooches, decorative discs, which are considered military decorations, and a rare alpine-type spearhead.

The volcanic mouth and the riches buried inside are not protected by a fire-breathing dragon, but the discovery really looks like a story from mythology - the article says.

The authors point out that most of the finds date back to the late Bronze Age, between 1400 and 900 BC.

"This treasure may provide a clearer chronological understanding of the transition period between the late Bronze Age and the early Iron Age at this site," the archaeologists noted.

