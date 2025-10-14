Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointed

$41.610.01
48.130.03
ukenru
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 4712 views
Divorce via "Diia": The Ministry of Digital Transformation explained how it will happen and who it is intended for
03:17 PM • 9964 views
US expects important announcement on arms supplies to Ukraine tomorrow - Whitaker
03:00 PM • 9272 views
Citizenship terminated: Trukhanov received Russian passport in 2015 - SBU
01:31 PM • 18650 views
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa
Exclusive
01:02 PM • 14974 views
The number of domestic violence reports is increasing in Ukraine: The Gender Policy Commissioner named the reason
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22076 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
12:39 PM • 13400 views
Zelenskyy signed a decree regarding certain individuals with Russian citizenship: who is it about?
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21051 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
11:36 AM • 11591 views
"We would be weak": Rutte explained why NATO does not shoot down Russian planes
11:14 AM • 10601 views
Dobropillia counteroffensive: 182.4 sq km already liberated, further advance of 1.6 km - SyrskyiVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
1m/s
77%
751mm
Popular news
Gold and silver prices soared: new record set on October 14October 14, 06:48 AM • 17982 views
Cargo ship sinks in Black Sea, Ukrainian crew rescuedOctober 14, 07:09 AM • 27663 views
Popular European beaches will disappear in 100 years: sea level rising twice as fast - scientistsPhoto11:07 AM • 3312 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12742 views
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11183 views
Publications
Zelenskyy stripped Trukhanov of citizenship: what is known about the mayor of Odesa01:31 PM • 18658 views
The collapse of the largest crypto exchange Binance: what caused the $19 billion losses
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 22079 views
Increased payments to military personnel: MP from the defense committee spoke about the main obstacles
Exclusive
11:53 AM • 21054 views
Top teas that will help relieve tension after a busy dayPhotoOctober 13, 01:30 PM • 60029 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the countryOctober 13, 12:28 PM • 60363 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Gennadiy Trukhanov
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emma Watson vacations in Pisa with unknown man after refuting engagement rumorsPhoto01:19 PM • 11268 views
Rat stops Wales-Belgium match: Courtois and De Bruyne at the epicenter of surreal eventsPhoto01:05 PM • 12834 views
Taylor Swift announces documentary series about her latest tourPhotoOctober 13, 03:39 PM • 29591 views
Tyson Fury's 16-year-old daughter got engaged: Paris Fury defended her daughter's choiceOctober 13, 03:15 PM • 34174 views
Meghan Markle "invited herself" to Paris Fashion WeekOctober 13, 02:34 PM • 35508 views
Actual
Diia (service)
The New York Times
MIM-104 Patriot
Gold
E-6 Mercury

Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1576 views

Rustem Umerov announced personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak has been dismissed from the post of First Deputy Secretary, and Major-General Yevhen Ostrianskyi has taken his place. Ostrianskyi will be responsible for military issues, coordination of the security and defense sector, interaction with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and preparation of Staff meetings.

Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced changes in the leadership of the NSDC. According to the Presidential Decree, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Major-General Yevhen Ostryansky was appointed in his place. Umerov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Khomchak previously held the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Umerov noted, Ostryansky has over 30 years of military service and is a specialist in strategic planning and defense management. In the NSDC, he will be responsible for the military block of issues, including coordinating the work of the security and defense sector, strengthening interaction with the Armed Forces, and preparing meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Grateful to Ruslan Khomchak for years of service, professionalism and contribution to strengthening the national security system 

– Rustem Umerov emphasized.

For reference

Yevhen Viktorovych Ostryansky – Major General, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since May 24, 2025. Born in 1971. Graduated from the Odesa Higher Military Combined School (1993), the National Academy of Defense of Ukraine (2001) and the National University of Defense of Ukraine (2012).

He served from platoon commander to senior positions in the General Staff, held positions of deputy head of the military-strategic analysis department, head of the military-strategic analysis department, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate and head of the Main Directorate of Defense Planning. Since May 24, 2025, he was the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Specializes in strategic planning and defense management.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year olds27.09.25, 00:04 • 10805 views

Stepan Haftko

Politics
Rustem Umerov
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine