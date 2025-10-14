Personnel changes in the National Security and Defense Council: a new First Deputy Secretary appointed

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov announced changes in the leadership of the NSDC. According to the Presidential Decree, Colonel-General Ruslan Khomchak was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, and Major-General Yevhen Ostryansky was appointed in his place. Umerov announced this on Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

Khomchak previously held the position of Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Umerov noted, Ostryansky has over 30 years of military service and is a specialist in strategic planning and defense management. In the NSDC, he will be responsible for the military block of issues, including coordinating the work of the security and defense sector, strengthening interaction with the Armed Forces, and preparing meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Grateful to Ruslan Khomchak for years of service, professionalism and contribution to strengthening the national security system – Rustem Umerov emphasized.

For reference

Yevhen Viktorovych Ostryansky – Major General, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine since May 24, 2025. Born in 1971. Graduated from the Odesa Higher Military Combined School (1993), the National Academy of Defense of Ukraine (2001) and the National University of Defense of Ukraine (2012).

He served from platoon commander to senior positions in the General Staff, held positions of deputy head of the military-strategic analysis department, head of the military-strategic analysis department, deputy head of the Main Operational Directorate and head of the Main Directorate of Defense Planning. Since May 24, 2025, he was the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Specializes in strategic planning and defense management.

