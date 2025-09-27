Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year olds

The share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year old citizens needs to be increased, said Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), following the meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on Facebook.

The President held a meeting of the Staff today. We heard a report on the results of recruitment for the contract service model for 18-24 year olds. We need to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army - Umerov wrote.

Separately, they discussed expanding the opportunities for contract service for military personnel and new incentives for attracting trained personnel.

