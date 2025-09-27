$41.490.08
September 26, 02:33 PM • 18822 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in October that you can't miss: what to watchVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 02:01 PM • 34639 views
Elections in Moldova: what a revanche of pro-Russian forces could lead to
September 26, 01:31 PM • 18263 views
Ukraine is ready to join the "Drone Wall" project: technical teams for preparation can be sent right nowPhoto
September 26, 12:45 PM • 18752 views
Zelenskyy asked Trump to provide Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles at a closed UN meeting – TelegraphVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 09:46 AM • 21697 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
September 26, 09:25 AM • 21535 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
September 26, 09:01 AM • 35968 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
September 26, 06:40 AM • 40266 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
September 26, 05:30 AM • 44420 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 28917 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year olds

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov stated the need to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army among citizens aged 18-24. This was discussed at the Staff of the Commander-in-Chief, where the expansion of contract service opportunities was also considered.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council called for increasing the share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year olds

The share of contract soldiers in the army among 18-24 year old citizens needs to be increased, said Rustem Umerov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC), following the meeting of the Commander-in-Chief's Staff. This was reported by UNN with reference to his post on Facebook.

The President held a meeting of the Staff today. We heard a report on the results of recruitment for the contract service model for 18-24 year olds. We need to increase the share of contract soldiers in the army

- Umerov wrote.

Separately, they discussed expanding the opportunities for contract service for military personnel and new incentives for attracting trained personnel.

Recall

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal announced the launch of the digital system "Impulse" for accounting for military personnel. It will replace paper-based accounting, allowing for quick data retrieval and report generation.

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyPolitics
Rustem Umerov
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Facebook
Denys Shmyhal