People's Deputy Chernev: US reaction to the Victory Plan will be discussed at Ramstein

At the Ramstein meeting, which will be chaired by President Joe Biden, the United States will respond to the “Victory Plan” presented by Ukraine. This opinion was expressed by MP and Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security and Defense of Ukraine Yehor Chernev during a telethon, UNN reports .

I think we will see the results of this visit [to the United States - ed. I think that at the next Ramstein, where Biden will preside, they will react to the plan we presented - Chernev said.

He also said that Ukraine's task is to present a “Victory Plan” that will show step-by-step what to do to win, not a “truce” or a pause in this war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next meeting in the Ramstein format will discuss the implementation of the “Victory Plan”.

The next meeting between US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will take place on October 12 in Germany. There, the White House chief executive will chair a meeting at the level of leaders of countries and governments of the Contact Group on Ukraine's defense in the Ramstein format.

Zelensky stated that the “Victory Plan” was presented to America. All the key issues for Ukraine are on the table with our partners.

Thus, Zelenskyy presented the Victory Plan to Donald Trump, Vice President Kamala Harris, and US President Biden.

