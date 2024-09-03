People's Artist of Ukraine Hryhoriy Shumeiko dies

Hryhoriy Shumeiko, People's Artist of Ukraine, founder of the META Theater, passed away at the age of 74. The National Theater named after Maria Zankovetska announced the death of the actor on Facebook, UNN reports.

Irreparable loss in our team... Today, at the age of 74, People's Artist of Ukraine, actor, director, resident of Zankiv Hryhorii Shumeiko passed away - the theater said in a statement.

The parastas will be held today at 20:00 in the Church of the Holy Martyr Clement Sheptytsky of the UGCC (1 Maksyma Kryvonos Street).

Tomorrow, on September 4, at 13:00, there will be a farewell to the actor in the foyer of the theater.

Over the years, Hryhorii Shumeiko has played more than 100 roles in theater and film. He has directed more than 15 performances.



He was awarded the Order of Merit III degree and the award of the Ministry of Culture "For Achievements in the Development of Culture and Art".

