People's Artist of Ukraine, actor of the Zankovetska Theater Bohdan Kozak dies

People's Artist of Ukraine and winner of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine Bohdan Kozak has died at the age of 83. This was announced by the head of the Lviv RMA Maxim Kozitsky, reports UNN.

"Today, at the age of 84, Bohdan Kozak, one of the brightest figures of contemporary national theater in Ukraine, passed away," Kozitsky wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the actor had a sharp mind and great diligence. He knew how to ironize himself. "A great master of the artistic word, his Shevchenkiana is a great pride of Ukrainian culture.

Bohdan Kozak is a People's Artist of Ukraine, winner of the Taras Shevchenko National Prize of Ukraine, actor of the Maria Zankovetska National Theater, first dean of the Faculty of Culture and Arts at Ivan Franko National University of Lviv.

Bohdan Kozak's repertoire includes over 145 roles in the Zankovetska Theater's productions.

Legendary Disney composer and Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman dies