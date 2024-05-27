Legendary Disney composer and Mary Poppins songwriter Richard Sherman dies

Walt Disney composer and songwriter for the musical "Mary Poppins" Richard Sherman has died at the age of 95. This is reported by UNN with reference to a statement on the official website of the Walt Disney Company.

It is noted that Sherman died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills due to an "age-related" illness.

Sherman's colleagues described him as "one of the most prolific lyricists in the history of family entertainment and a key member of the Walt Disney inner circle of creative talent."

In , Walt Disney recalled that during his 65-year career, he received nine Oscar nominations, won two Oscars, won three Grammy Awards, and released 24 platinum and gold albums.

"The composer received Oscars together with his brother Robert for his work on the movie ‘Marry Poppins’

Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating beloved classics with his brother Robert that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives - Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, said .

