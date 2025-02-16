“People should move back into their homes by the fall of 2025.” Ministry of Development promises to speed up reconstruction of Borodyanka

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has instructed the Restoration Agency to accelerate the pace of reconstruction of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, which was significantly affected by Russian shelling during the occupation in 2022. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Agency is working on 20 high-rise buildings in Borodyanka. Administrative buildings, a school, and a cultural institution are also being restored. The design phase is nearing completion at some of the facilities. Despite this, people have been waiting for three years to return home.

The work is ongoing, and the restoration is underway. However, this is not enough. The pace of reconstruction does not meet the needs of people. I gave a clear task to speed up the work - said Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

The Minister promised that "by the fall of 2025, people should move into their homes." "Reconstruction is not just about construction processes. It is about returning people to normal life," he added.

Recall

During 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA, based on the results of the work and recommendations of the Transparency and Accountability Group, terminated contracts with 5 contractors involved in the reconstruction of a number of facilities in Kyiv region due to their constant failure to fulfill their obligations.

The fraudsters tried to seize more than UAH 376 million, which was planned to be allocated for the restoration of a well-known high-rise building in Borodyanka, destroyed by Russians