“People should move back into their homes by the fall of 2025.” Ministry of Development promises to speed up reconstruction of Borodyanka

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 11581 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 53435 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 77335 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 106856 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 78214 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 118170 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 101240 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113094 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116735 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 153804 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 91276 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 59005 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

07:13 AM • 27370 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88593 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49098 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 106857 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 118172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 153805 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 144405 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

Exclusive

February 27, 09:18 AM • 176714 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 49111 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 88601 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 134440 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 136351 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 164573 views
“People should move back into their homes by the fall of 2025.” Ministry of Development promises to speed up reconstruction of Borodyanka

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 104537 views

The Reconstruction Agency is to accelerate the pace of reconstruction of 20 high-rise buildings in Borodyanka, Kyiv region. Minister of Community Development Oleksiy Kuleba has set a goal to complete the work by the fall of 2025.

The Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine has instructed the Restoration Agency to accelerate the pace of reconstruction of Borodyanka in the Kyiv region, which was significantly affected by Russian shelling during the occupation in 2022. This is reported by the press service of the Ministry, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the Agency is working on 20 high-rise buildings in Borodyanka. Administrative buildings, a school, and a cultural institution are also being restored. The design phase is nearing completion at some of the facilities. Despite this, people have been waiting for three years to return home.

The work is ongoing, and the restoration is underway. However, this is not enough. The pace of reconstruction does not meet the needs of people. I gave a clear task to speed up the work

- said Oleksiy Kuleba, Minister of Community and Territorial Development.

The Minister promised that "by the fall of 2025, people should move into their homes." "Reconstruction is not just about construction processes. It is about returning people to normal life," he added.

Recall

During 2023-2024, Kyiv RMA, based on the results of the work and recommendations of the Transparency and Accountability Group, terminated contracts with 5 contractors involved in the reconstruction of a number of facilities in Kyiv region due to their constant failure to fulfill their obligations.

The fraudsters tried to seize more than UAH 376 million, which was planned to be allocated for the restoration of a well-known high-rise building in Borodyanka, destroyed by Russians23.01.25, 14:47 • 296070 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWarKyivKyiv region
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

