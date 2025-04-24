People may still be under the rubble: the SES reported that the rescue operation in Kyiv is ongoing

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of Russia's night attack on Ukraine. There may still be people under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building, where there may still be people under the rubble - the message reads.

The State Emergency Service also noted that representatives of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine visited the scene of the tragedy: Deputy Head of Mission Jens Alsbirk and Special Attaché for Civil Protection and Deputy Defense Attaché of Denmark Johan Thiel Nielsen.

The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, showed foreign partners the scale of the destruction and spoke about the consequences of the enemy strike.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive missile strike on Kyiv, at least eight people died, including two children from the same family.