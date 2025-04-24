$41.670.15
"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9666 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22280 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62311 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117688 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149390 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209332 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104906 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176233 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60799 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

People may still be under the rubble: the SES reported that the rescue operation in Kyiv is ongoing

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4134 views

Work is underway in the Sviatoshynskyi district to eliminate the consequences of the night attack by the Russian Federation. Rescuers are dismantling the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building, where people may still be under the rubble.

People may still be under the rubble: the SES reported that the rescue operation in Kyiv is ongoing

In the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv, work is underway to eliminate the consequences of Russia's night attack on Ukraine. There may still be people under the rubble. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, reports UNN.

Rescuers are clearing the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building, where there may still be people under the rubble 

- the message reads.

The State Emergency Service also noted that representatives of the Danish Embassy in Ukraine visited the scene of the tragedy: Deputy Head of Mission Jens Alsbirk and Special Attaché for Civil Protection and Deputy Defense Attaché of Denmark Johan Thiel Nielsen.

The Head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, Andriy Danyk, showed foreign partners the scale of the destruction and spoke about the consequences of the enemy strike.

Earlier, UNN wrote that as a result of a massive missile strike on Kyiv, at least eight people died, including two children from the same family.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

WarKyivCrimes and emergencies
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Denmark
Ukraine
Kyiv
