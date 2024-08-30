ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Pentagon to support protection of presidential candidates after attack on Trump

Pentagon to support protection of presidential candidates after attack on Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 12805 views

The US Department of Defense will provide support to the Secret Service to protect presidential candidates before the November elections. This decision is related to the recent attack on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.

The US Department of Defense will provide “defense support” to US presidential candidates ahead of the November elections.

Writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

The Ministry of Defense will support the U.S. Secret Service in protecting presidential and vice presidential candidates ahead of the November 5 election.

The measure comes as the Secret Service has been under scrutiny for security failures that led to an attack on a Republican presidential candidate during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The Ministry of Defense will provide “protection support” to candidates until the November elections and likely until the presidential inauguration in January 2025

- , Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election29.08.24, 23:40 • 28065 views

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance, instructing the military command responsible for North America to provide additional support to the Secret Service in various parts of the country, Singh added.

Recall

Donald Trump held his first open-air rally after the assassination attempt, speaking behind bulletproof glass. He criticized Biden and the Democrats, blaming them for the US's problems.

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear during assassination attempt27.07.24, 07:14 • 99200 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World

