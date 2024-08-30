Pentagon to support protection of presidential candidates after attack on Trump

The US Department of Defense will provide “defense support” to US presidential candidates ahead of the November elections.

Writes UNN with reference to Voice of America.

The Ministry of Defense will support the U.S. Secret Service in protecting presidential and vice presidential candidates ahead of the November 5 election.

The measure comes as the Secret Service has been under scrutiny for security failures that led to an attack on a Republican presidential candidate during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.

The Ministry of Defense will provide “protection support” to candidates until the November elections and likely until the presidential inauguration in January 2025 - , Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh told reporters.

WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance, instructing the military command responsible for North America to provide additional support to the Secret Service in various parts of the country, Singh added.

Recall

Donald Trump held his first open-air rally after the assassination attempt, speaking behind bulletproof glass. He criticized Biden and the Democrats, blaming them for the US's problems.

FBI confirms bullet hit Trump's ear during assassination attempt