Pentagon to support protection of presidential candidates after attack on Trump
The US Department of Defense will provide support to the Secret Service to protect presidential candidates before the November elections. This decision is related to the recent attack on Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania.
The US Department of Defense will provide “defense support” to US presidential candidates ahead of the November elections.
The Ministry of Defense will support the U.S. Secret Service in protecting presidential and vice presidential candidates ahead of the November 5 election.
The measure comes as the Secret Service has been under scrutiny for security failures that led to an attack on a Republican presidential candidate during a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13.
The Ministry of Defense will provide “protection support” to candidates until the November elections and likely until the presidential inauguration in January 2025
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has approved the Department of Homeland Security's request for assistance, instructing the military command responsible for North America to provide additional support to the Secret Service in various parts of the country, Singh added.
Donald Trump held his first open-air rally after the assassination attempt, speaking behind bulletproof glass. He criticized Biden and the Democrats, blaming them for the US's problems.
