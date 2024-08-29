WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election
Kyiv • UNN
According to a Wall Street Journal poll, Kamala Harris has a 1% lead over Donald Trump on the eve of the election. Harris receives 48% of support, Trump - 47%, with an error of ±2.5%.
According to a Wall Street Journal poll published on Thursday, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has a one percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump ahead of the November election, UNN reports .
Details [1
Harris receives 48% of support among voters, while Trump receives 47%.
The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%, indicating that the struggle remains extremely tense.
