WSJ poll: Harris leads Trump by 1% before the election

According to a Wall Street Journal poll published on Thursday, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has a one percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump ahead of the November election, UNN reports .

Harris receives 48% of support among voters, while Trump receives 47%.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5%, indicating that the struggle remains extremely tense.

Kamala Harris is officially the Democratic nominee for President of the United States - CNN