Pentagon: Russia is trying to launch a counteroffensive in Kursk region

Russia has begun trying to conduct “some type of counteroffensive” in the Kursk region - now such actions are “insignificant”, but the United States is monitoring them. This was announced by Pentagon spokesman Major General Pat Ryder during a briefing, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that the United States saw that Russian units began to try to conduct “some type of counteroffensive” in the Kursk region.

However, Ryder noted that at this stage he would call such actions by the Russians “insignificant,” but the United States is watching them.

As for whether Russia's actions are related to the receipt of ballistic missiles from Iran, the spokesman said: “The United States has not yet seen the Russians use these weapons, but it can be expected that this will happen “in the relatively near future.

