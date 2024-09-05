Pentagon chief goes to Ramstein meeting

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has left for the Ramstein meeting to be held tomorrow, September 6, UNN reports.

"Off to Ramstein Air Force Base to host the 24th UDCG meeting, where I will meet with defense ministers and senior officials from nearly 50 countries to discuss the crisis in Ukraine. Together, we will continue to stand with the Ukrainian people today - and for the long haul," Austin said.

Previously

The Pentagon confirmed the convening of the next meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (in the Ramstein format) on September 6.

According to media reports, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense (in the Ramstein format) to be held tomorrow, September 6. The head of state wants to appeal to Western partners for further supplies of weapons to combat Russian aggression.

Zelensky: Ukraine has prepared for a new “Ramstein” in a substantive way