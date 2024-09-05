Zelensky: Ukraine has prepared for a new “Ramstein” in a substantive way

Ukraine has already prepared for a new meeting of the Ramstein, which will take place soon. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a video address, UNN reports.

"We have already prepared for the next meeting of the Ramstein Group, which will be held soon. And everything we agree on with our partners needs to be implemented as quickly as possible," the President noted.

According to him, "when decisions are quick, Russia does not have time to adapt, and we achieve particularly valuable results.

"This concerns the protection of our cities and communities from attacks, support for our soldiers at the front, and the resilience of our state and our people. And in general, the resilience of the world that wants to continue living by the rules, by international law, and not depending on the madness of certain Putins," the Head of State added.

Zelensky also thanked Romania for its clear decision on the Patriot system for Ukraine.

"...we expect our partners to implement a full package of decisions on air defense and other assistance to Ukraine - this is exactly the package that was adopted at the NATO summit in Washington in July. Now the Minister of Defense of Ukraine has held a series of meetings in France, Britain, and Germany. We are constantly talking to our American partners. We really appreciate our cooperation with Italy," he summarized.

